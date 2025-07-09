OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to expand mobile and token trading capabilities

Crypto.news
2025/07/09 14:03
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02276+10.64%
Movement
MOVE$0.1424+1.56%
Startup
STARTUP$0.022131-18.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01881+17.05%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0004373+2.79%

OpenSea has acquired Rally Wallet, a mobile-native crypto wallet startup, in a move aimed at expanding its reach into mobile and token-based trading.

The acquisition was announced on July 8 by Rally co-founder and chief executive officer Chris Maddern, who will now serve as OpenSea’s chief technology officer. Rally co-founder Christine Hall also joins OpenSea’s leadership team.

The Rally team will help develop a reimagined OpenSea Mobile experience, which the company says will become the central hub for onchain activity, spanning non-fungible tokens, memecoins, decentralized finance, and digital assets. While details are still limited, the Rally app will eventually be integrated into OpenSea’s broader product suite.

https://twitter.com/opensea/status/1942586338521330170?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The acquisition aligns with OpenSea’s long-term vision to become the “home of all web3,” moving beyond NFTs to support fungible tokens, yield opportunities, and mobile-first use cases. “We will unlock the unique possibilities created by combining NFTs & tokens, and the opportunities for collectors, creators, and traders that come with that,” said Maddern.

Rally, launched in 2021, is a mobile-first wallet designed to manage NFTs and tokens. It immediately gained popularity for its community-first philosophy and easy-to-use interface. The acquisition is expected to improve OpenSea’s capacity to cater to general users, especially as demand for token-native platforms and integrated mobile experiences rises.

As part of the integration, OpenSea is recognizing Rally’s earliest supporters, the holders of Floor Genesis NFTs. These NFTs were originally issued as access passes to the first private beta builds of Rally’s early app, then named Floor. Holders played a key role in shaping product direction through feedback and testing. 

OpenSea now plans to convert these NFTs into tiered Treasures, special reward tokens within the OpenSea ecosystem designed to acknowledge meaningful user contributions. A snapshot mechanism will be used to facilitate the reward conversion, and eligible holders can use the OpenSea Rewards portal to claim their Treasures.

The new mobile push comes shortly after OpenSea’s May launch of OS2, its upgraded platform that supports trading across 19 blockchains. OS2 includes cross-chain functionality, real-time liquidity aggregation, and support for both NFTs and tokens. A SEA token airdrop is also underway to reward longtime users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.39%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1515-5.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018346+1.41%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005155-0.01%
Comedian
BAN$0.06475+0.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million