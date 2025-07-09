New Zealand announces crypto ATM ban in push to combat financial crime

Crypto.news
2025/07/09 15:52
Particl
PART$0,1781-%0,05
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0,00007152-%5,99
EPNS
PUSH$0,03831+%0,41
Comedian
BAN$0,06483+%0,57

New Zealand will ban cryptocurrency ATMs and limit international cash transfers to $5,000 as part of new anti-money laundering reforms.

According to Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee, the reforms, unveiled on July 9, will “target criminals” by restricting their ability to convert large volumes of illgotten cash into crypto through virtual currency kiosks.

In this regard, New Zealand will introduce a bill to enhance enforcement powers for police and regulators and to expand the capabilities of the Financial Intelligence Unit in tracking financial activity linked to persons of interest.

“We want New Zealand to be one of the easiest places in the world to do legitimate business and one of the hardest for criminals to hide,” McKee said, adding that the overhaul would cut unnecessary red tape for low-risk entities while allowing regulators to focus their efforts on serious financial threats.

Meanwhile, by capping international cash transfers to $5,000, regulators hope to limit how criminal groups move illicit funds offshore while preserving legitimate remittance options through electronic bank channels.

Authorities maintain that strengthening the AML/CFT framework is central to reducing the misuse of cryptocurrencies and cross-border cash flows.

As of press time, New Zealand authorities have not provided a timeline for when these new measures would be enforced.

Crypto ATMS, which enable cash purchases of digital currencies, have been identified as a key laundering tool in multiple reports. A 2024 report from New Zealand’s Ministerial Advisory Group on Transnational, Serious and Organised Crime found that criminals used these kiosks to send funds abroad “within minutes” to finance drug imports and scams.

Concern over the misuse of crypto kiosks has been mounting among regulators worldwide. An FBI report linked crypto ATMs to $246 million in fraud-related losses across the U.S. in 2024, with over 11,000 complaints.

Last month, Spokane, Washington, became the first city in the state to enact a full ban, giving operators 60 days to remove over 40 kiosks following a rise in fraud complaints. Officials said scammers frequently impersonated police or tax authorities to pressure victims into using the machines to transfer funds.

Similarly, Nebraska passed the Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act earlier this year, mandating state licensing for ATM operators, capping fees at 18%, and setting daily limits of $2,000 for new users. It also introduced mandates for kiosk operators to refund requirements for defrauded customers who report scams within 90 days.

Australia’s financial intelligence agency, AUSTRAC, also moved to tighten oversight in June 2025, imposing a 5,000 Australian dollar cash cap per transaction, mandatory scam warnings, and enhanced customer due diligence obligations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0,01687+%4,39
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271+%1,51
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0,1515-%5,37
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001271+%1,51
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,018346+%1,41
ELYSIA
EL$0,005155-%0,01
Comedian
BAN$0,06475+%0,44
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million