Japanese clothing chain Mac House plans to invest 1.7 billion yen in Bitcoin, starting on September 17

PANews
2025/07/09 15:50
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0001726+0.70%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017588+24.06%

PANews reported on July 9 that Mac House, a national chain clothing brand in Japan, announced its specific crypto asset investment plan on July 9, planning to start purchasing Bitcoin (BTC) from September 17, 2025. The investment strategy will be based on the regular "dollar cost averaging method", while flexibly adjusting the purchase timing and amount when the market falls sharply.

The funds for this investment came from the company's third-party private placement on June 19, and the scale of funds raised exceeded expectations. On the basis of the original plan to invest 800 million yen, an additional 915 million yen was invested, bringing the total investment amount to 1.715 billion yen. The main investor in this capital increase, EVO FUND, has previously supported a number of Japanese companies in implementing Bitcoin vault strategies, including MetaPlanet and Remixpoint.

Earlier news, Japanese clothing chain brand Mac House announced its entry into the Bitcoin mining field .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.39%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1515-5.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018346+1.41%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005155-0.01%
Comedian
BAN$0.06475+0.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million