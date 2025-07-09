CryptoQuant: The average return of long-term Bitcoin holders is 215%, and approaching 300% may trigger a sell-off

PANews reported on July 9 that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr said that long-term Bitcoin holders (LTH) usually start selling in large quantities when the returns exceed 300%. Currently, the average return of LTH has reached 215% of the cost price. The market is in the range between orderly profit-taking and potential selling, and attention should be paid to possible market fluctuations in the future.

