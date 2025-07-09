Emirates Airlines and Crypto.com Sign MoU to Integrate Cryptocurrency Payments Next Year

PANews reported on July 9 that according to an announcement on the Emirates official website, Emirates has signed a memorandum of understanding with Crypto.com and plans to integrate Crypto.com Pay into its payment system, which is expected to be officially launched next year. This cooperation aims to meet the diverse payment needs of customers, especially young customers who prefer digital currencies, and also echoes Dubai's vision of building a global financial innovation center. The two parties will also jointly promote marketing activities to increase the awareness and popularity of cryptocurrency payments.

