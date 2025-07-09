DeFAI trading and asset management platform Velvet Capital completes $3.7 million financing

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Cointelegraph , Velvet Capital, a DeFAI trading and asset management platform, announced the completion of a $ 3.7 million financing to accelerate the launch of its DeFAI operating system and governance token VELVET . The new system integrates an AI multi-agent operating system, trading terminal, asset management suite and API , aiming to bring seamless on-chain asset management and trading experience to funds, DAOs and individual traders. VELVET tokens can unlock multiple rights and interests such as platform governance, profit dividends, and fee discounts through staking.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.