Bitdeer June production and operation update: computing power has been greatly improved, SEALMINER A3 will be mass-produced soon

PANews
2025/07/09 20:55
MASS
MASS$0.0001916-8.63%
Powerloom
POWER$0.01059-3.37%
SOON
SOON$0.1511+2.44%

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , Bitdeer announced that its self-mining computing power will increase by 21% to 16.5 EH/s in June 2025. In June , it mined a total of 203 bitcoins and has officially joined the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes. The SEALMINER A3 series of mining machines have entered the mass production preparation stage, and the test results are in line with expectations. The company's total global managed computing power has reached 30.6 EH/s , the global power capacity has reached 2,690 MW , and multiple overseas projects are continuing to advance. Bitdeer said that it expects its self-mining computing power to reach 40 EH/s by the end of October this year, and will continue to expand its AI and high-performance computing businesses in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01687+4.39%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1515-5.37%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+1.51%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018346+1.41%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005155-0.01%
Comedian
BAN$0.06475+0.44%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million