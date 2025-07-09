Story and World cooperate to promote on-chain IP verification to deal with AI content infringement

PANews reported on July 9 that The Block reported that Story Network has reached a cooperation with the digital identity project World to integrate the World ID digital identity solution into Story 's Layer 1 network focusing on intellectual property rights, aiming to address intellectual property infringement issues caused by AI -generated content. Through this cooperation, creators can not only verify the IP in their wallets, but also set the terms of use and payment of intellectual property rights. This feature is expected to be launched in the fall of 2025. World 's iris scanning technology can verify that online entities are human, enhancing the ownership and trust of creators' works.

