KULR Bitcoin hashrate increases to 750 PH/s, expected to reach 1.25 EH/s by the end of summer

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GlobeNewswire , KULR Technology Group announced that it has deployed 3,570 Bitmain S19 XP 140T Bitcoin mining machines in Asuncion, Paraguay, increasing the company's overall computing power to 750 PH/s . KULR adopts a "double-drive" strategy, planning to efficiently accumulate Bitcoin through mining and market purchases, and expects to increase computing power to 1.25 EH/s by the end of this summer.

