GMX admits V1 vulnerability to hackers and offers 10% white hat bounty

PANews reported on July 9 that according to PeckShield, GMX has been hacked and lost about $42 million. At present, the attacker has transferred about $9.6 million of cryptocurrency across the chain to the Ethereum network. At the same time, the GMX developer allegedly sent a message to the hacker through the chain information to admit that there is a vulnerability in V1, and proposed a 10% white hat bounty in exchange for the return of funds. GMX stated that if the hacker returns the remaining funds within 48 hours, it will not take further legal action.

