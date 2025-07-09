[LIVE] Suspected Exploit Hits GMX Exchange: Over $42M Drained from Vaults – DeBank Reports

CryptoNews
2025/07/09 22:22
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020746-8.11%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5339+0.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004662-7.11%
Major
MAJOR$0.16437-2.88%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000849-6.08%

Decentralized exchange GMX is believed to have suffered a major exploit, with over $42 million in digital assets reportedly drained from its vaults, according to data from DeBank.

The incident appears to involve a suspicious outflow of funds. Over $42 million was transferred from GMX Vault-related contracts to a single wallet address: 0xdf3340a436c27655ba62f8281565c9925c3a5221.

The funds are now being bridged from Arbitrum, a Layer 2 Ethereum scaling network, back to the Ethereum mainnet—a common tactic used by attackers to obfuscate and launder stolen assets.

According to blockchain security firm PeckShield, the attacker has already bridged around $9.6 million worth of crypto assets from Arbitrum to the Ethereum network, suggesting a potential attempt to obfuscate and launder the stolen funds across chains.

Suspected Smart Contract Vulnerability

The nature of the incident is still under investigation, but on-chain data indicates it was likely a targeted exploit or smart contract vulnerability rather than a user error or regular withdrawal.

The GMX team has not yet released an official statement confirming the breach or outlining any steps being taken in response.

DeBank, a leading blockchain data analytics platform, was among the first to report the anomaly, describing the event as a “significant abnormal outflow.”

The affected contracts are linked to GMX’s vault infrastructure, which is designed to manage liquidity for leveraged trading and derivatives products on the platform. As of the time of writing, no white hat intervention or recovery transactions have been observed.

Community and Market Reaction

The address involved in the exploit continues to move funds, increasing concern over the likelihood of recovery. Community members and independent security researchers are tracking the wallet activity in real time, hoping for further clarity and potential mitigation.

This incident marks one of the larger DeFi-related exploits of the year and comes amid ongoing concerns about the security of cross-chain protocols and smart contract platforms.

The GMX token (GMX) saw a sharp drop in price down to $12.51 at press time following the initial reports, reflecting market uncertainty around the scope and resolution of the exploit.

More updates are expected as the GMX team investigates and releases an official statement.

Security Update From GMX

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
AnkrNetwork
ANKR$0.01684+4.01%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
Aspecta
ASP$0.1505-6.23%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271+0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.018378+1.53%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005138-0.21%
Comedian
BAN$0.06469+0.57%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

Trending News

More

Ankr launches Etherlink RPC service to improve dApp development efficiency

Aspecta Announces It Has Executed a $ASP Buyback

Bolivia looks to El Salvador for crypto guidance as locals turn to digital currencies

SharpLink Gaming purchased another 11,259 ETH today, bringing its total holdings to 449,000 ETH.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's trading volume is approximately HK$16.24759 million