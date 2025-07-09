GMX V1 Vulnerability Emergency Warning: Official Recommendation: Turn off the leverage function and set the parameter to "1" to prevent GLP casting

PANews reported on July 9 that according to GMX officials, GMX V1 has been attacked by a vulnerability. Officials recommend that all GMX V1 fork projects take two measures immediately: one is to turn off the leverage function, and the other is to set all maxUsdgAmounts parameters to " 1 " to prevent GLP casting. Special reminder that this parameter cannot be set to " 0 " , otherwise the upper limit protection will be lost.

