Bitcoin ETF had a net inflow of 718 BTC, while Ethereum ETF had a net inflow of 11,803 ETH

PANews reported on July 9 that according to Lookonchain, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 718 BTC (about 78.23 million USD) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 613 BTC and currently holds 700,920 BTC (about 76.33 billion USD). 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 11,803 ETH (about 31.25 million USD), iShares had an inflow of 9,684 ETH and currently holds 1,836,453 ETH (about 4.86 billion USD).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.