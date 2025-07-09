Linda Yaccarino Announces Resignation as X Platform CEO

PANews reported on July 9 that Linda Yaccarino posted on X that she has decided to step down after two years as CEO of the X platform. Yaccarino said she was grateful for Elon Musk's trust and was proud of the team's achievements in promoting the company's transformation, ensuring user safety, and restoring advertisers' confidence. She said X has become a "public square" for global digitalization and will continue to pay attention to the development of the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.