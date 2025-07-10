Revolut is seeking to raise $1 billion at a $65 billion valuation

PANews
2025/07/10 07:28

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, citing the Financial Times, European financial technology company Revolut is negotiating a $1 billion financing led by US investment company Greenoaks, with a valuation of $65 billion, a 44% increase from last year's secondary market transaction valuation. The financing will be completed through a combination of new share issuance and old share sales, and the final terms have not yet been determined.

The company recently launched Bitcoin Lightning Network payment function for European users and continues to expand cryptocurrency services. CEO Nik Storonsky's compensation plan is linked to the company's valuation, and a huge bonus will be triggered if the valuation reaches $150 billion. Greenoaks has invested in technology companies such as Robinhood and Stripe.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

PANews reported on July 31st that infrastructure provider Ankr announced the official launch of its Etherlink RPC service, allowing developers to connect to the Etherlink blockchain without having to build
PANews2025/07/31 15:33
PANews reported on July 31st that the Aspecta Foundation announced it has executed a $ASP buyback under the $ASP incentive plan and will launch the next round of BuildKey issuance
PANews2025/07/31 16:04
A year after lifting its ban on cryptocurrencies, Bolivia has partnered with El Salvador to advance its digital asset policy and infrastructure. Is Bolivia going all in on crypto? Bolivia, a country grappling with economic instability, and El Salvador, one…
Crypto.news2025/07/31 16:28

