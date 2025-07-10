Donald Trump Jr. Invests in Thumzup, a Social Media Company That Holds Crypto Reserves

PANews reported on July 10 that Donald Trump Jr. bought shares of a loss-making social media company that is building up Bitcoin reserves, which is the latest investment of the Trump family in the strategy of "cryptocurrency as a treasury asset". Los Angeles-based Thumzup Media said in a filing on Wednesday that Trump Jr. holds 350,000 shares of the company, which is worth more than $4 million based on yesterday's closing price of $12.36 per share. According to a person close to Trump Jr., Trump Jr. bought the company's shares on the advice of his investment advisor and has no other relationship with the company.

