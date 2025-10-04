ExchangeDEX+
$420M Raise & Alpine F1® Deal Put BlockDAG Ahead of XLM, HBAR, & CRO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 13:06
Stellar
Hedera
Cronos
The crypto market in 2025 is packed with projects, each carving out their unique space. Stellar, Hedera, and Cronos rise as recognizable names with proven use cases and adoption. Stellar continues to provide fast, borderless payments, Hedera showcases its enterprise-ready hashgraph framework, and Cronos leverages its exchange ties to attract retail investors.

Yet one project continues to steal the spotlight: BlockDAG (BDAG). Priced at $0.0015 for a limited time, it has already raised $420 million, sold 26.5 billion coins, attracted 312,000 holders, and gained more than 3 million X1 app users, all before launch. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team sponsorship, BlockDAG has secured its position as a leading contender among the top crypto coins of 2025.

Stellar Bridges Global Finance

Stellar’s relevance in 2025 is tied directly to its role in global financial infrastructure. Known for speed and low-cost transactions, Stellar specializes in cross-border settlements, micropayments, and currency swaps that happen almost instantly. This positions it as a blockchain uniquely suited to support the growing wave of stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Unlike speculative meme coins, Stellar’s value comes from real-world utility. Developers and financial institutions are already using Stellar as the underlying rails to power payments and digital asset transfers. This pragmatic approach is why Stellar continues to resonate with investors. It remains a key option for those focusing on blockchain’s role in mainstream commerce and financial integration.

Hedera Powers Enterprise Solutions

Hedera offers something different from traditional blockchains. Built on hashgraph technology, it provides asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance, giving it unmatched efficiency, scalability, and security. This structure allows Hedera to process transactions with a speed and reliability that rivals or surpasses other leading blockchains.

What makes Hedera especially relevant is its governance council. Global corporations like Google, IBM, and Boeing back the network, adding trust and enterprise credibility. Its use cases span supply chain solutions, digital identity, tokenization, and micropayments, attracting businesses that need high-throughput infrastructure. This combination has helped Hedera mature into a vital tool for enterprise adoption in 2025.

Cronos Leverages Exchange Ecosystem

Cronos stands out because of its deep ties to Crypto.com. Built on Cosmos SDK, it emphasizes interoperability while linking directly to one of the largest retail exchange ecosystems. For everyday investors, this bridge between centralized trading and decentralized finance makes Cronos an attractive onramp.

However, the same ties raise questions about decentralization. Despite this, Cronos continues to expand its ecosystem, hosting projects and applications that benefit from its dual identity. This underscores how Cronos is balancing its centralized roots with decentralized ambitions. For investors seeking exposure to a mix of exchange-driven visibility and DeFi growth, Cronos remains firmly on the radar of top crypto coins in 2025.

BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal & Adoption Milestones

BlockDAG has elevated itself beyond speculation by becoming the exclusive Layer-1 blockchain partner of the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team. During Token2049 week in Singapore, BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team unveiled their partnership with a full-day conference, an Alpine race car showcase, driver appearances, and a VIP “Crypto Fast Lane” cocktail event. Following that, branding will now appear on Alpine race cars, the RISE+ app, and fan engagement platforms, while the partnership also includes simulators, co-branded campaigns, and developer showcases worldwide.

But this is just one piece of BlockDAG’s rise. The project has raised nearly $420M, selling over 26.5 billion coins at a current Batch 31 price of $0.0015 for a limited-time, with a confirmed listing at $0.05. Adoption is already strong with 312K+ holders, 20K+ miners sold, and 3M+ X1 app users securing its hybrid PoW + PoE network. Miner reviews have praised efficiency and low power use, validating BlockDAG’s approach.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 offers an exchange-like presale experience with live charts, simulated order books, leaderboards, and referral metrics. Combined with BlockDAG’s DAG-based architecture capable of processing 2,000–15,000 transactions per second, credibility is high heading into mainnet. Among the top crypto coins of 2025, BlockDAG is increasingly viewed as the best crypto coin to buy before its launch.

Key Takeaways

Stellar continues to cement its role in cross-border settlements, Hedera offers enterprise-grade hashgraph infrastructure, and Cronos leverages its exchange ties to expand adoption. Yet the market’s spotlight shines brightest on BlockDAG.

With nearly $420M raised, over 26.5 billion coins sold, 312K+ holders, and 3M+ X1 app users, it has the numbers to back its credibility. Its multi-year BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team sponsorship gives it unmatched cultural visibility, while its Dashboard V4 and high-speed DAG technology make it practical for long-term adoption.

In the discussion of top crypto coins of 2025, it’s clear that while Stellar, Hedera, and Cronos continue to grow, BlockDAG is accelerating past them with real adoption, sports-backed partnerships, and a confirmed $0.05 listing that could deliver incredible gains.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The text above is an advertorial article that is not part of Coincu.com editorial content.

Source: https://coincu.com/pr/420m-raise-alpine-f1-deal-put-blockdag-ahead-of-xlm-hbar-cro/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Bitcoin falls to $108K, dropping 3.6% in 24 hours and nearly 7% over the week

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

