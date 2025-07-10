The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee will discuss digital asset tax policy at a hearing on July 16

PANews reported on July 10 that according to CoinDesk, the U.S. House of Representatives will launch a "Cryptocurrency Week" event next week to discuss digital asset policies in depth, and the Tax Policy Committee will focus on cryptocurrency taxation. Jason Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on Wednesday that the Oversight Subcommittee will hold a hearing on July 16 to discuss positive measures to develop a digital asset tax policy framework.

Following the regulation of the cryptocurrency market and stablecoins, cryptocurrency taxation is expected to become the next major issue in Congress. There may be two legislative actions next week, including a vote by the House of Representatives on the stablecoin issuer regulation bill passed by the Senate. Currently, there is uncertainty about the taxation of cryptocurrencies in the United States, and investors have complicated calculations. Last week, Senator Cynthia Lummis proposed a new bill that proposed tax exemptions for small transactions and the elimination of double taxation. The intentions of the House of Representatives are currently unclear, but the Republican-led committee is seeking friendly policies.