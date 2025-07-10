a16z announces relocation of its primary business entity, AH Capital Management, to Nevada

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the official blog of a16z, the top venture capital firm in the United States, a16z announced that it would move the registration of its main business entity AH Capital Management from Delaware to Nevada. Three partners of the firm jointly wrote that the judgments of the Delaware Court of Chancery have become increasingly subjective in recent years, shaking the business community's trust in its "gold standard" judicial system. a16z emphasized that it will continue to invest in Delaware-registered companies, but believes that technology founders should re-evaluate their choice of registration location.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.