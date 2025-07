vladilena.eth's SOL 10x long position has increased to 80,000, with a current floating profit of $401,000

PANews reported on July 10 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, vladilena.eth's 10x long position in SOL on Hyperliquid has increased to 80,000 (worth $12.65 million).

In the past 10 minutes, he added 20,000 SOLs to his position, with an average opening price of $153.7926 and a liquidation price of $132.19. His current floating profit is $401,000.