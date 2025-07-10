Telegram founder: Snoop Dogg's digital collection on Telegram has sold out, with sales reaching $12 million

PANews reported on July 10 that Telegram founder Pavel Durov posted on his TG channel this morning: "Today, the digital collectibles released by rapper Snoop Dogg on Telegram went on sale and sold out in just 30 minutes, with sales reaching 12 million US dollars. Nearly 1 million unique NFTs inspired by Snoop Dogg's iconic style were snapped up in a very short time. In 21 days, blockchain minting and the secondary market will be officially launched, which will surely be very lively."

