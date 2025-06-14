Echo Protocol’s official uBTC wallet worth over $266 million was hacked, false news

PANews
2025/06/14 19:54
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02362+9.86%
Solayer
LAYER$0.6329-0.98%

PANews reported on June 14 that Echo Protocol, a Bitcoin liquidity re-staking and yield layer, previously posted on the X platform that its wallet holding 2515.648579 uBTC (currently valued at approximately $266,658,749.37 billion) had been maliciously hacked in a highly complex supply chain attack. The team has launched an emergency investigation and will release a review report on the incident as soon as possible. The current collateralization rate of the platform's vault has dropped to 20%. To ensure system security, all withdrawal operations will be suspended from midnight Eastern Time. Echo Protocol said it is working closely with audit agencies and security experts to handle the incident, and will announce a bounty plan later to encourage insiders to assist in tracking stolen assets.

It is reported that Echo officials have clarified that its X account has been stolen and the news that the official wallet has been hacked is false.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service, along with the Digital Asset Exchange Association (DAXA) and
Share
PANews2025/07/31 17:02
Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

According to PANews on July 31, stablecoin issuer Paxos stated on the X platform that Visa announced today that it will support USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:09
Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

PANews reported on July 31st that according to an official announcement, US-listed company Empery Digital (formerly Volcon) announced that it has increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:24

Trending News

More

South Korea's financial regulator plans to issue guidelines for cryptocurrency lending services next month

Visa supports USDG and PYUSD issued by Paxos in its stablecoin settlement service

Empery Digital, a listed company, increased its holdings by 303 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,803.

Will Siton’s DOGE Surpass XRP in the Future? Siton Mining Launches DOGE-Exclusive Contracts, Unlocking Daily Passive Income

Bitcoin dominance continues to shrink, which altcoins are poised for a breakout?