Ripple CEO: Stablecoin Market Could Hit $2 Trillion in Coming Years

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future.

Key Takeaways: Ripple sees a $2 trillion stablecoin market as a realistic near-term outcome.

RLUSD has surpassed $500 million in market cap, with BNY Mellon as its custodian.

Ripple is pursuing a US banking license to deepen integration with traditional finance.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday, Garlinghouse described the expansion as “profound,” citing institutional momentum and evolving regulation as key drivers.

Ripple entered the stablecoin space late, Garlinghouse noted, largely because the company had been leveraging third-party stablecoins in its enterprise payment flows.

Ripple Bets on RLUSD to Compete in Stablecoin Race

RLUSD, Ripple’s own USD-pegged stablecoin, has given the firm an opportunity to compete, thanks to its existing institutional base and focus on regulatory compliance.

“Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory.

He also announced that BNY Mellon will act as custodian for RLUSD, which crossed the $500 million market cap milestone this week.

Industry voices appear to echo Ripple’s optimism. Henrik Andersson, CIO at Apollo Capital, told Cointelegraph the projection aligns with their internal forecasts.

“We are seeing fintechs, banks, social networks, and large retailers all launch their own stablecoins,” he said, pointing to growing competition and adoption across sectors.

Andersson also highlighted the success of market leaders like Tether, which has turned its dominance into strong profitability.

Looking ahead, he said the GENIUS Act, a bill that would give stablecoins legal tender status in the US, could be a major accelerant.

The legislation passed the Senate in June and is expected to be enacted later this month.

Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, added that a friendlier regulatory stance from the SEC could create favorable conditions for the stablecoin market to grow severalfold, possibly hitting the $2 trillion mark within a few years.

Ripple is also tightening its ties to traditional finance. Earlier this month, the firm applied for a banking license with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and a Federal Reserve Master Account.

Garlinghouse said the move is aimed at building “bridges between traditional finance and DeFi.”

Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Traction

Meanwhile, RLUSD continues to gain traction, recently integrating with crypto payments provider Transak.

RLUSD’s growing adoption comes against a background of the stablecoin reaching a $500 million market cap for the first time since it debuted trading less than seven months ago.

XRP, Ripple’s cross-border payments token, has rallied 7% this week, trading at $2.42, its highest level in nearly two months.

Stablecoins have emerged as one of crypto’s rare success stories, capturing the attention of corporations and regulators alike.

Recent reports that Amazon, Walmart, and other major companies are exploring stablecoin payments sent ripples through traditional finance, briefly pushing stablecoin transaction volumes ahead of Visa’s in 2024.

Frank Combay of Next Generation said regulatory clarity, especially Europe’s MiCA framework, has unlocked stablecoins’ growth potential by removing the biggest barrier: uncertainty.

He believes stablecoin ecosystems can reduce transaction costs by over 90% and are becoming increasingly attractive to both consumers and corporations.