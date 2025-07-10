Alchemy Pay obtains South Carolina MTL license, accelerating US compliance deployment

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Alchemy Pay official website, the fiat and cryptocurrency payment gateway Alchemy Pay has obtained a money transmission license (MTL) issued by South Carolina, becoming the tenth state in the United States to obtain such a license. This approval will promote Alchemy Pay's compliance expansion in the US market and support its innovative product layout in the traditional finance and Web3 fields, including the RWA platform to be launched in August and the stablecoin and blockchain projects to be launched in the future.

