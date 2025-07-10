Aethir and Credible join forces to launch the first DePIN-powered credit card

Aethir partners with Credible Finance to launch the first credit card and loan product backed by DePIN. The product also offers loan facility backed by ATH tokens.

According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the new credit card would allow traders who hold Aethir (ATH) tokens, the project’s native token, to access stablecoin credit without having to sell their holdings in exchange for fiat. Instead, the decentralized physical infrastructure network or DePIN-backed card will allow them to use digital assets as collateral.

Holders and node operators will be able to claim a free ATH-backed credit card issued by Credible. The card can be topped up using ATH tokens or Solana (SOL)-based stablecoins. The product can also be used to unlock a credit line against ATH tokens.

As part of its partnership with Credible, ATH holders will also be able to access the financial firm’s private investor portal. The feature offers short-term lending opportunities with up to 24% APY on USDC (USDC) and USDT (USDT) stablecoins.

Loan approvals and credit limits will be determined by Credible’s AI-powered credit engine. The AI analyzes the borrower’s on-chain activity, digital assets portfolio, and transaction history to generate dynamic credit scores.

Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder at Aethir, Mark Rydon, expresses optimism regarding Aethir’s partnership with Credible. He believes that the joint product launch will be able to bring “real utility” to the ATH token.

“It’s the first step toward building a financial system around decentralized infrastructure,” said Rydon in his statement.

By combining DePIN participation and on-chain data, Aethir is providing traders with a new alternative that would allow them to access capital that was previously not an option.

CEO and Co-founder of Credible Finance, Shrikant Bhalerao, emphasized the importance of launching the world’s first DePIN-native credit card poised for facilitating real-life credit loans.

“We’re turning tokenized infrastructure into usable financial capital,” said Bhalero.

For the time being, the credit cards will only be available to GPU providers, node operators and ATH token holders. However, the project plans to expand access to the card as the ecosystem continues to evolve. Users can check their eligibility through the official Credible site.