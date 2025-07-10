Kite AI — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop

Incrypted
2025/07/10 21:18
In this article:

1. Guide to completing the activities

2. Conclusion

Kite AI is an Avalanche-based L1 blockchain designed to support decentralised AI systems. It integrates data, models and agents into a single infrastructure with transparent tracking and rewarding contributions through the Proof of Attributed Intelligence (PoAI) mechanism.

The project has raised funding from HashKey Capital, Hashed Fund, SamsungNext and General Catalyst. The exact amount of investment has not been disclosed.

In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in testnet with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the website and register with the wallet:
Register on the platform. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, we go through the starter quiz. Answers:
  • A purpose-built L1 blockchain for AI;
  • Avalanche;
  • To ensure transparent attribution and fair compensation for AI contributors;
  • Model Subnets.
  1. Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens:
Connecting social networks and requesting test tokens. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, after connecting the social networks, complete the tasks:
Perform tasks. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Open the Badges tab and brand the badge for participation in the testnet:
Branding the badge. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Perform a quiz in the Quiz tab (you can use AI like chatgpt to solve it):
Execute the quiz. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Next, open the Stake tab and contribute tokens to the staking:
Contribute tokens to Stake. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Chat with the AI agent:
Chatting with the AI agent. Data: testnet.gokite.ai
  1. Active in Discord to get roles.

Activities don’t cost money or take a lot of time, but it’s worth doing them daily.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks to avoid missing important updates.

Highlights:

  • being active on the platform;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

