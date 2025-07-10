Corporate Bitcoin holdings hit $91B as Q2 sees record surge in adoption

Crypto.news
2025/07/10 21:12
Bitcoin
Public companies are buying more Bitcoin, and the second quarter of the year saw the biggest jump in corporate accumulation yet.

According to Bitwise’s Q2 2025 report, public companies now hold a total of 847,000 Bitcoin (BTC), a 23.3% from the previous quarter. The holdings represent 4.03% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply, marking a major chunk now sitting on corporate balance sheets.

At current prices, the Bitcoin stash is worth roughly $91 billion. This value, based on an average price of $107,754, marks a 60.9% increase compared to Q1.

The holdings are boosted by the 159,107 BTC purchased in Q2 alone, marking the biggest quarterly increase on record. The surge came from both new entrants and aggressive buying by existing holders, pushing the number of public companies with Bitcoin from 79 to 125 in just three months.

The 46 new companies represent a 58% jump from Q1, and include entities like Twenty One, which invested around $450 million into Bitcoin to become the third-largest corporate holder with a 37,230 stash.

Another new entrant, GameStop, also executed its first-ever BTC purchase of 4,710 BTC, marking a shift in its corporate strategy.

Some of the largest purchases came from existing holders like Strategy, the Michael Saylor-led firm, which added over 69,000 BTC in Q2 alone. The company now holds 697,325 BTC, and is sitting on an estimated $14 billion in unrealized gains.

Similarly, Japan’s ‘Strategy’ Metaplanet continued ramping up its accumulation. Now holding 15,55 BTC, the company led Tokyo trading volumes in Q2, surpassing firms like Toyota and Sony in market activity.

In parallel, firms like Trump Media filed plans to raise $2.5 billion, with a goal to commit the funds to large-scale Bitcoin accumulation. 

The surge in acquisition shows that the asset is moving beyond retail and into mainstream corporate finance, becoming a permanent fixture on many balance sheets. BTC trades at $111,115 at press time, up 2% in the past 24 hours, after recently touching an all-time high just below $112,000.

