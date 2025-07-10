Arthapala’s address transferred more than 6,400 ETH to the exchange in the past 6 hours

PANews reported on July 10 that according to Ai Yi, the address of Arthapala , a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 6,440 ETH to the exchange again in the past 6 hours, worth about 17.98 million US dollars, with an average price of 2,793 US dollars. Since June 2025 , the address has transferred a total of 108,607 ETH to the exchange, with a total value of about 272 million US dollars, and the specific purpose is still unclear.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.