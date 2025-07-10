Coinbase Partners with Perplexity AI to Launch Real-Time Crypto Data Service

PANews reported on July 10 that Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that Coinbase announced a partnership with Perplexity AI to provide traders with real-time, reliable cryptocurrency data and information to help them make better decisions. The first phase has been launched, and Perplexity can now access Coinbase market data (including COIN50) for market analysis, and will subsequently implement AI-driven conversational market monitoring and analysis.

