Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total amount of US$ 100 million. The two parties will jointly develop and implement Bitcoin profit enhancement and risk management strategies. Animoca Brands co-founder and executive chairman Yat Siu will also join DDC's newly established Bitcoin Vision Committee to help the company manage and innovate its Bitcoin reserves. The cooperation aims to accelerate DDC's Bitcoin accumulation, promote Bitcoin to become a core asset of modern corporate finance, and establish a new paradigm for the adoption of digital assets by listed companies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.