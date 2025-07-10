NEXBRIDGE Completes $8 Million Series A Funding, Led by Fulgur Ventures

PANews reported on July 10 that NEXBRIDGE and its trading platform NEXPLACE completed a $8 million Series A financing led by Fulgur Ventures, aiming to expand the compliant digital asset issuance and trading ecosystem based on the Bitcoin Liquid Network. NEXBRIDGE has previously launched the first compliant digital asset backed by US debt, USTBL. This round of financing will accelerate the launch of more assets and their distribution across licensed platforms. The two platforms will be fully integrated in the second half of 2025, and the regulatory compliance and asset transparency structure will be strengthened.

