Plasma: XPL public sale will start on July 17, deposits and withdrawals will be locked on July 14

According to PANews on July 10, the stablecoin project Plasma tweeted that the XPL public sale will officially begin on July 17. The platform will lock deposits and withdrawals on July 14 (72 hours before the sale), and users will no longer be able to withdraw funds. Official reminder: Vault deposits cannot be used for this sale, please prepare available funds in advance. All deposits will be locked for at least 40 days after the sale ends.

