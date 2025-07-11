Fed Governor Waller: Stablecoins can boost overall demand for the dollar

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Governor Waller said on Thursday that stablecoins will enhance competition in the payment system, which is a good thing. Waller said at an event at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas that the rise of stablecoins will make many types of payments cheaper and faster. "As a free market capitalist economist, my goal is to reduce costs for households, consumers and businesses through competition in the payment field," Waller said. He also said that stablecoins may suppress demand for U.S. banknotes, but will enhance overall demand for the U.S. dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.