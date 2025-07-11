SharpLink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings of 12,648 ETH today, worth $35.31 million

PANews reported on July 11 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the listed company SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) continued to purchase 12,648 ETH (worth $35.31 million) 5 hours ago. Since adopting an ETH reserve strategy similar to MicroStrategy in early June, the institution has accumulated 222,000 ETH in more than a month, with an average purchase cost of about $2,617, and a current floating profit of $72.62 million.

