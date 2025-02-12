Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.2.12)

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!
🗓2/12 Update:
Musk X changed his account to the name of a DOGE employee, and changed it back to the original name in the middle of the night. The related memes suddenly rose and fell. The market ambushed the names of the remaining DOGE employees: Dick Hurtz, Ligma Johnson, Biggus Dickus
SolanaDEX's trading volume has exceeded 60 million US dollars this month
⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!
