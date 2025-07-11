German state lender NRW.BANK issues €100M blockchain bond on Polygon

NRW.BANK, Germany’s largest regional development bank, has issued a €100 million digital bond using the Polygon blockchain. 

The announcement was made via Polygon’s (POL) official X account on July 10. The two-year bond is fully digital, registered under Germany’s Electronic Securities Act (eWpG), which enables blockchain-based securities without paper documentation. Cashlink Technologies, a crypto registrar licensed by the BaFin, managed registration and compliance. 

Major German banks like Deutsche Bank, DZ BANK, and DekaBank will serve as joint lead managers for the offering, indicating strong institutional interest. The bond’s issuance on Polygon highlights the growing role of public blockchains in regulated capital markets.

“A big win for the institutionalization of digital capital markets in Europe,” Polygon said in the announcement. The bond offers benefits such as faster settlement, lower administrative costs, and improved transparency.

By using Polygon’s upgraded infrastructure, including the recently implemented Heimdall v2 consensus upgrade, the move demonstrates how blockchain infrastructure can meet the high-performance needs of financial institutions. Also completed on July 10, Polygon’s upgrade redesigned its consensus layer to increase scalability and dependability. 

The legal framework for digital securities is provided by Germany’s eWpG, which was passed in 2021. It has opened the door for financial institutions to issue tokenized instruments on-chain, and the market is starting to respond.

Although they still only make up a small percentage of the market, recent actions by publicly traded companies such as NRW.BANK indicates that traditional finance is becoming more comfortable with blockchain technology.

Elsewhere in Germany, banks are moving quickly to embrace digital assets. Deutsche Bank is creating a crypto custody platform and digital asset management tools, while Sparkassen and Commerzbank are getting ready to offer crypto services to institutional and retail customers. 

NRW.BANK’s move adds to the momentum and shows that Europe’s largest economy is beginning to take tokenization seriously, with Polygon at the center of it.

