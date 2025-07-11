Ark Invest sold $6.5 million of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million of Robinhood shares yesterday

PANews reported on July 11 that according to The Block, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest sold $6.5 million worth of Coinbase shares and $5.8 million worth of Robinhood shares on July 10. The reduction came as the cryptocurrency market rose, with Bitcoin hitting a record high of $118,000 today. In addition, the fund also sold 24,780 shares of Block Inc., which was worth about $1.7 million based on the stock's closing price.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.