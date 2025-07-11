GMX hacker message says "funds will be returned soon"

PANews reported on July 11 that according to information shared by 23pds, Chief Information Security Officer of SlowMist Technology, the GMX hacker sent a message to the GMX deployer address through the chain saying: "The funds will be returned later." On July 9, GMX stated in a message to the hacker through the chain that it admitted to encountering the GMXVl vulnerability and was willing to provide a 10% white hat bounty. If the remaining 90% of the funds are returned within 48 hours, it will promise not to take further legal action.

