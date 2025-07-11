Stablecoin platform Agora raises $50M in series A led by Paradigm

2025/07/11 15:33

Stablecoin infrastructure firm Agora has raised $50 million in a Series A round led by Paradigm with participation from Dragonfly Capital.

According to a July 10 announcement, the funding will support expansion of Agora’s AUSD ecosystem and the rollout of a white-label product that lets companies launch their own stablecoins in days. The platform is live across 13 blockchains, including Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and Arbitrum (ARB). It powers billions in cumulative stablecoin volume and serves over 50,000 monthly active addresses.

AUSD, Agora’s flagship stablecoin, is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by cash, short-term U.S. Treasuries, and repurchase agreements. While its current market cap sits around $130 million, the company believes demand for stablecoin infrastructure is only just beginning.

Alongside the fundraise, Agora announced the formal launch of its white-label stablecoin product. The turnkey solution offers partners full-stack services such as regulatory compliance, liquidity management, CEX and DEX integrations, minting infrastructure, and local foreign exchange on/off ramps.

Minting using USD Coin (USDC) or Tether (USDT) is fee-free, and partners can share in the yield generated from reserve assets. Agora says the new product is meant to simplify what has been a complex and slow process for most companies. It will make it easier for fintechs, exchanges, and platforms to issue stablecoins without having to navigate banking relationships, liquidity sourcing, or infrastructure buildout.

Clients already using Agora’s platform include VanEck, Flowdesk, Conduit, and Plume. Galaxy recently settled an over-the-counter trade using AUSD, marking a step toward broader adoption in institutional finance.

The announcement comes amid growing global interest in stablecoin adoption, fueled by new regulatory clarity. Agora holds money transmitter licenses in the U.S. and is expanding its services abroad.

