Elon Musk’s Grok4 release boosts AI crypto market cap by $220 million

Fxstreet
2025/07/11 01:16
Capverse
CAP$0.07984-0.67%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02557-0.27%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001165-1.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+4.03%
  • Elon Musk unveiled Grok4 during a livestream on X.
  • xAI launched Grok4 and Grok4 Heavy, AI tools designed to enhance research and productivity.
  • Artificial Intelligence tokens added over $220 million in market capitalization in the last 24 hours.

Grok4, a new version of X’s AI chatbot, was launched on Thursday. Elon Musk says Grok4 is the smartest AI in the world, catalyzing gains in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens. 

The market capitalization of AI tokens increased by over $220 million in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. 

Grok4 unveiled alongside AI cryptos rally

The AI category of tokens observed a nearly 6% increase in their market capitalization in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, as seen on CoinGecko. The AI token market cap is $26.05 billion at the time of writing, and the 24-hour trade volume in the category crossed $3.12 billion. 

Top AI tokens market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Top AI sectors market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), Internet Computer (ICP), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), and Render (RENDER) gained between 4% and 7% in the last 24 hours. The tokens could extend gains if demand for AI cryptos is consistent among market participants. 

I would expect Grok to discover new technologies– Elon Musk

Elon Musk believes that Grok4 is smarter than “almost all graduate students in all disciplines simultaneously,” and expects the AI model to discover new physics as early as next year. Musk’s AI firm xAI launched two versions of the new model: Grok4 is a single-agent version, and Grok4 Heavy is a multi-agent version.

 

https://twitter.com/xai/status/1943158495588815072

Musk declared that both models come bundled with SuperGrok tiers, and users will access a network of Grok agents that assist them with their research and productivity. 

In the 2025 market cycle, AI-related developments and updates have catalyzed a rally in AI agent and launchpad tokens. It remains to be seen whether the ongoing AI crypto rally is sustainable. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007729-7.93%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation