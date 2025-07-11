Why holding ETH is the best way to participate in the stablecoin wave?

By Maria Shen & Sanjay Shah, Electric Capital
Compiled by: TechFlow
*Note: Throughout this article, “Ethereum” refers to the network and “ETH” refers to the asset that powers it.
Far from falling, global demand for the U.S. dollar is exploding. While headlines focus on “de-dollarization,” a more important trend is emerging: more than 4 billion people and millions of businesses are actively seeking access to dollars through stablecoins, representing the largest expansion of the dollar’s network effect in decades.
This creates an unprecedented opportunity for Ethereum. Stablecoins provide individuals around the world with access to USD - which has grown 60x to over $200 billion since 2020 - and millions of new USD holders need more than just digital cash. They need yield, investment opportunities, and financial services. Traditional finance cannot serve this massive new market due to regulatory and infrastructure limitations.
Ethereum is uniquely positioned to provide the global financial infrastructure for this new digital dollar economy, and ETH will directly benefit from this growth.
There is huge potential demand for the U.S. dollar among individuals and businesses around the world.
People around the world want the security of US dollars:
Businesses need US dollars to conduct transactions:
For the first time in history, anyone in the world can hold USD via a stablecoin:
Stablecoins are creating a new group of dollar holders among the world’s largest demographics — businesses pricing in USDT, households saving in USDC. They are driving a fundamental expansion of the market for dollar-based financial services.
Stablecoin holders want to put their money to work.
Today, millions of people can hold dollars in stablecoins. But their aspirations go far beyond that. Individuals and businesses naturally want to use their funds to earn income, invest, and grow their wealth.
Traditional finance cannot serve this new market:
This creates a need for new financial infrastructure that can serve the billions of stablecoin holders around the world, allowing them to put their new dollars to work.
New financial infrastructure to serve stablecoin holders must simultaneously meet three key requirements:
Ethereum meets all three requirements:
Ethereum uniquely meets these requirements with its strong decentralized nature — and its origin story is almost impossible to replicate today.
No other alternative meets all three requirements simultaneously:
*Bitcoin may become more programmable in the future, but only if the Bitcoin community agrees to change the opcodes to enable this functionality.
What are reserve assets?
In any financial system, reserve assets are the trusted base layer that supports everything. They are collateral, savings, or liquidity assets held by institutions, protocols, and users for value storage, loan guarantees, and transaction settlement.
In the traditional system, the U.S. dollar, U.S. Treasuries, and gold are examples of reserve assets because they are trusted, liquid, and widely accepted.
Why ETH naturally plays this role
With billions of dollars flowing through stablecoins on Ethereum, participants need a secure, permissionless, and efficient asset to support lending, staking, and yield generation. ETH has a unique advantage in this regard because:
Why this makes ETH valuable
As more users hold stablecoins and require financial services, they need a reserve asset to support these activities. ETH can earn yield, ensure network security, and support DeFi lending - so as the system develops, the demand for ETH will naturally grow.
Simply put: more stablecoin adoption → more on-chain activity → more demand for ETH as collateral → institutions and users holding more ETH.
L2s increase demand for ETH
The growth of Ethereum Layer-2 has further stimulated the demand for ETH. By reducing transaction costs, speeding up transactions, and enabling new use cases, Layer-2 opens up more areas where ETH can be used as collateral. This expands the coverage of ETH and strengthens its position as a reserve asset for the digital dollar economy.
The growing demand for ETH has also allowed it to capture a large share of the traditional value storage market.
ETH has superior properties to traditional SoV assets and can provide returns:
The growth of the stablecoin economy has created a powerful flywheel for Ethereum and ETH.
As more and more stablecoins are put into use on Ethereum, the demand for ETH increases. Higher ETH value and a more secure network attract more institutions and services, further promoting the popularity of stablecoins.
Alternative approaches face significant challenges in replicating this flywheel:
The bottom line is: holding ETH may be the easiest and most efficient way to gain exposure to the growing stablecoin economy.
Risks to watch out for
Like any emerging global system, Ethereum faces significant risks. While there are many risks, three of them are the most threatening to the thesis that Ethereum will build a permissionless, dollar-based financial system with ETH as the reserve asset.
If stablecoins like USDC or USDT become dominant and are used for lending, collateralization, and settlement, the US dollar may replace ETH as the system's reserve asset. In this case, ETH may be seen as primarily "gas money" rather than a core store of value. However, given that ETH accounts for 44% of on-chain lending collateral on Ethereum mainnet and Layer2, and generates a 3-5% staking yield, replacing ETH seems challenging. More importantly, ETH is the only truly decentralized asset on Ethereum - stablecoins like USDC and USDT are centralized and can be frozen or seized, making them fundamentally unable to fulfill ETH's duties as censorship-resistant collateral. More likely, ETH and the US dollar will play complementary roles - the US dollar is committed to stability and transaction optimization, while ETH provides decentralized, resistant to seizure value storage and network ownership.
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) could provide similar 24/7 access to a digital dollar with full sovereign backing, which could crowd out private stablecoins and limit the permissionless dollar system currently supported by Ethereum. CBDCs are national in nature, often lack true cross-border interoperability, and may limit open developer access due to compliance and identity requirements. In contrast, stablecoins already settle trillions of dollars per year, operate globally by default, and retain greater flexibility to innovate, making it difficult for CBDCs to replace them.
A faster, cheaper, and less decentralized blockchain may be able to attract users and developers who value low fees and a simple user experience, and create strong liquidity and network effects early on. Over time, this chain may be able to mature its validator set enough to reach the point of "sufficient decentralization" to break Ethereum's dominance. However, given Ethereum's decentralization and more than a decade of proven security, it is not easy to replace it.
Additional data
Annual stablecoin settlement volume exceeds $6 trillion (10x growth from 2020):(14)
Ethereum has more than 55% of stablecoins: (15)
ETH could become the reserve asset of the new financial system. 44% of lending collateral in the Ethereum ecosystem is ETH, making it the largest collateral asset ($19 billion): (16)