GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH and currently only holds 1,700 ETH

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the GMX hacker has returned 10,000 ETH (US$30 million) and US$10.5 million of FRAX to the GMX Security Committee multi-signature address. GMX was stolen by hackers for more than US$42 million, and the hacker currently only holds 1,700 ETH worth US$5.12 million.

