BlackRock’s IBIT became the fastest ETF in history to reach $80 billion and is currently ranked the 21st largest ETF in the world

PANews reported on July 11 that Eric Balchunas, an ETF analyst at Bloomberg, tweeted that BlackRock's IBIT broke through the $80 billion mark, becoming the fastest ETF in history to break through $80 billion, taking 374 days, about five times faster than the previous record held by VOO (1,814 days). In addition, IBIT's market value has also reached $83 billion, currently ranking as the 21st largest ETF in the world.

