Glassnode: The accumulation rate of wallets holding less than 100 bitcoins is about 19,300 BTC/month, which has exceeded the mining output rate of miners

PANews reported on July 12 that Glassnode posted on the X platform that wallets that usually hold less than 100 BTC are called "Bitcoin shrimps, crabs, and fish." Such Bitcoin wallets are currently accumulating Bitcoin at an accelerated rate of about 19,300 BTC/month, while miners' mining output rate is only about 13,400 BTC/month, which means that the continued net absorption of BTC by small holders in the market is causing a measurable supply tightening.

