4,600,000 BONE Frozen Following Shibarium Hack Threats: Details

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/13 22:36
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.2235+35.04%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000584+5.03%

Shiba Inu (SHIB) recently froze 4.6 million BONE tokens after it was linked to a breach on Shibarium, the Layer-2 scaling solution of the protocol. The latest freeze is a precautionary measure implemented to avoid further risk or another attack on the ecosystem.

Scams and Attacks on the Shiba Inu Ecosystem

The Shiba Inu team announced the freeze of 4,600,000 BONE on September 13, coming after blockchain analytics platform PeckShield highlighted an ongoing attack on the Shibarium bridge. The security firm first spotted suspicious activity on the Shibarium bridge. Immediately, PeckShield called the attention of Shytoshi Kusama, Shiba Inu’s lead developer.

Not long after, developer Kaal Dhairya claims that the Shiba Inu team has launched an investigation into the matter. Based on that probe, it was confirmed that the bad players behind the attack leveraged a flash loan to acquire the 4.6 million BONE. They compromised validator signing keys, giving him access and control over the protocol.

The Details

With majority control, the attackers attempted to siphon assets from the Shibarium bridge. Seeing that the stolen tokens were delegated to Validator 1, however, they stayed locked. This is due to staking restrictions, and this allowed the Shiba Inu team to freeze the tokens. Shiba Inu immediately sprang into action, temporarily suspending staking functions.

Stake manager funds were sent to a hardware wallet secured by a multisig, and an audit for the integrity of all validator keys was performed. In the opinion of the team, protection of the community assets is the top priority. Apart from PeckShield, other security firms like Hexens and Seal 911 have also contributed to the investigation.

The team has also offered the attacker a whitehat bounty reward and promised not to press charges if they return the funds before a stipulated time. This is not the first time that the Shiba Inu ecosystem has experienced such a breach in its system. Recently, it warned its users of scammers exploiting expired Discord links to create fake servers.

As soon as these hackers gained access, they tricķ unsuspecting users into “verifying” their wallets. Unknowingly, this action cleared out balances of SHIB and other tokens in minutes. At other times, these bad actors disguise themselves as Kusama and ask users for funds.

Shiba Inu Price Rallies By More Than 10%

Meanwhile, SHIB price has been on the upside, especially after a long while of being one of the underperformers in the crypto industry.

Analysts and market observers remain optimistic that September will be a better month for the token. They expect as much as a 163% rally in SHIB price. At the time of this forecast, SHIB burn rate climbed to 157,726% in a single day, giving the market the hope that an upside is possible.

At the time of this writing, the price of Shiba Inu has hit $0.00001459, corresponding with 10.33% rally within the last 24 hours.

next

The post 4,600,000 BONE Frozen Following Shibarium Hack Threats: Details appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Tether plans to launch USAT stablecoin in the U.S. by year-end, led by former White House official Bo Hines. The move follows new U.S. stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act, with Anchorage Digital Bank set to issue the token. Tether, the company behind the world’s biggest stablecoin, is preparing to launch a new token in [...]]]>
Union
U$0.010078+8.83%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004174-0.90%
Movement
MOVE$0.1318+2.40%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/13 21:59
Share
Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

After a long nine-month wait, altcoin season is officially back, bringing renewed excitement and opportunities for investors in the crypto space. Market valuations have surged, with altcoins collectively reaching $1.6T, signaling a shift toward projects with solid fundamentals and growing utility. For those looking to capitalize on this momentum, identifying the best altcoins to buy […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006068-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001016+7.28%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/13 22:16
Share
Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

PANews reported on June 23 that Grant Cardone, CEO of real estate investment company Cardone Capital, said on the X platform last Saturday: "Cardone Capital has included approximately 1,000 bitcoins
RealLink
REAL$0.06446+0.78%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0894-0.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 07:51
Share

Trending News

More

Tether to Launch USAT Stablecoin in the United States

Best Altcoins to Buy Now – Crypto Expert’s Top Picks For September 2025

Cardone Capital has purchased about 1,000 bitcoins and plans to increase its holdings by another 3,000 bitcoins this year

Israeli hacker group attacks Iranian crypto exchange and burns $90 million in crypto assets

Coinbase Dominates App Store Searches (For Now) – Is Digitap Next?