In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 20.67% month-on-month to US$122.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 80%.

PANews
2025/07/13 08:38
Moonveil
MORE$0.09972+1.65%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004824-0.67%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 20.67% to $122.6 million in the past week. Market participation has shrunk significantly, with the number of NFT buyers plummeting by 89.08% to 88,157 and the number of NFT sellers plummeting by 82.62% to 56,817. The number of NFT transactions remained relatively stable, increasing by 1.63% to 1,357,999.

The Ethereum network regained its dominance, with a transaction volume of $50 million, a surge of 133.36% from the previous week. The Bitcoin network transaction volume was $15.5 million, an increase of 50.12%. The Polygon network transaction volume was $14.6 million, a decrease of 41.86%. The Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $14 million, a decrease of 2.43%.

This week's top deals include:

  • Autoglyphs #195 sold for 95 ETH ($283,623)
  • Otherdeed Expanded #7 sold for 100 WETH ($278,128)
  • Autoglyphs #194 sold for 215,000 USDC ($215,000)
  • Autoglyphs #139 sold for 75 WETH ($189,994)
  • BOOGLE sold for 1,150.02 SOL (approximately $174,304)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

According to PANews on July 31st, Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China, stated that Hong Kong's Stablecoin Ordinance is the world's
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:04
Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

PANews reported on July 31st that former Jefferies trader Tian Zeng has founded a $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye, according to the Blockchain Council. The fund will officially
FUND
FUND$0.027+16.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 14:02
Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

PANews reported on July 31st that Fosun Wealth International Holdings Co., Ltd., Fosun's digital wealth management platform, and its incubated subsidiary, Star Road Fintech Holdings Co., Ltd., announced that Star
StarHeroes
STAR$0.007677-7.72%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 13:43

Trending News

More

Song Ke, Executive Vice President of the Shenzhen Research Institute of Renmin University of China: Hong Kong dollar stablecoin provides more possibilities for the cross-border application of digital

Former Jefferies trader launches $70 million crypto hedge fund, Third Eye

Star Road Technology completes nearly US$10 million in Series A funding, with participation from Solana Foundation and others

Ethenaâ€™s TVL surged 50% to $8.5 billion in the past 30 days

Bolivia's Central Bank and El Salvador's National Digital Asset Commission signed a memorandum of cooperation