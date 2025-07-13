In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume increased by 20.67% month-on-month to US$122.6 million, and the number of buyers and sellers fell by more than 80%.

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume increased by 20.67% to $122.6 million in the past week. Market participation has shrunk significantly, with the number of NFT buyers plummeting by 89.08% to 88,157 and the number of NFT sellers plummeting by 82.62% to 56,817. The number of NFT transactions remained relatively stable, increasing by 1.63% to 1,357,999.

The Ethereum network regained its dominance, with a transaction volume of $50 million, a surge of 133.36% from the previous week. The Bitcoin network transaction volume was $15.5 million, an increase of 50.12%. The Polygon network transaction volume was $14.6 million, a decrease of 41.86%. The Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $14 million, a decrease of 2.43%.

This week's top deals include: