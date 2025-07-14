OpenAI again delays release of open models to allow for more safety testing

PANews reported on July 14 that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on X (formerly Twitter ) that the company has again postponed the release of the open model originally scheduled for this week, and will extend the delay indefinitely to allow for more safety testing. Altman said, "Once the model weights are released, they cannot be taken back. We want to ensure that every link is done to the best." It is reported that the model will allow developers to download it for free and run it locally, and it is the first open model launched by OpenAI in recent years. It was previously reported that the model is comparable to OpenAI 's o- series models in reasoning ability and is planned to be the best of its kind.