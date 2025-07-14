Musk says Tesla shareholders will vote on whether to invest in xAI

PANews reported on July 14 that after SpaceX prepared to invest $2 billion in xAI, Musk said Tesla planned to hold a shareholder vote on whether to invest in xAI. In response to a post on X, Musk said that any decision to support xAI was ultimately not up to him. Musk publicly asked X users last year whether Tesla should invest $5 billion in xAI, when he wrote that he was just testing the waters. But he said at the time that Tesla's board of directors and supporters needed to give the green light to the decision. Tesla disclosed in April that xAI was a customer of Tesla last year, and that commercial, consulting and support agreements with Tesla generated $188.3 million in expenditures. The bulk of the deal ($191 million) involved xAI purchasing Tesla's utility-scale energy storage battery Megapack.

