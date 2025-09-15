$480,000,000 XRP in 14 Days, New Bearish Twist Building Up

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 19:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.634-2.69%
Union
U$0.019633+44.78%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001734-5.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09048-7.89%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005686-7.88%
XRP
XRP$3.0251-0.71%

XRP gained over 4% in the last seven days, pushing the price above the $3 mark. The movement triggered profit-taking among market players, with whales dumping significant amounts onto the market. According to an update by Ali Martinez, a renowned crypto analyst, these large holders sold off 160 million XRP in the last 14 days.

XRP technical signals align with weakness

Notably, this represents $480 million worth of XRP as these whales went for profit as soon as the price flipped $3. This whale action has sparked concerns in the XRP community as their activity might impact the price outlook in the short term.

You Might Also Like

Generally, a large sell-off by whales signals a loss of confidence in the future price performance of an asset. For XRP whales to dump on the market, it suggests that large holders are not anticipating a spike soon, and the asset might stay in consolidation mode for a while.

As of press time, XRP is changing hands at $2.98, representing a 2.95% decrease in the last 24 hours. The coin previously traded at a peak of $3.09, but due to bearish sentiment from whale action, market participants are now more cautious.

This has also been reflected in the trading volume, which dipped by a significant 9.45% to $5.22 billion within the same time frame.

On-chain declines add to XRP’s bearish case

As U.Today reported, the current price volatility is consistent with the Bollinger Bands: signal. Despite the climb to $3, this technical indicator revealed that XRP’s rally has slowed down. The altcoin failed to hold above the upper band near $3.14, confirming that XRP was in decline.

You Might Also Like

Meanwhile, on-chain and market activity showed that active accounts on the XRP Ledger fell by nearly 50%. The loss of transactional demand is also contributing to the price fluctuations. The decline in active addresses suggests users are losing confidence in a possible rebound.

Source: https://u.today/480000000-xrp-in-14-days-new-bearish-twist-building-up

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.04552-4.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899+4.29%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003181+3.68%
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Accountants and Financial Reporting, Sun Deji, said that he expects the government to wait a little longer before publishing guidelines on how to audit stablecoins. According to a report by local media Sing…
SUN
SUN$0.020428-1.69%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01417-3.40%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/15 20:16
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Hong Kong to introduce stablecoin auditing guidelines in 1-3 years

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Promises Cryptocurrency! "I Will Provide Advance Notice!"

Powell: Expect tariff-driven inflation to rise in coming months