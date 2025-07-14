Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $908 million last week, marking nine consecutive weeks of net inflows

PANews reported on July 14 that according to SoSoValue data, from July 7 to July 11, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETFs had a net inflow of $908 million in a single week, and all nine ETFs had no net outflow. Among them, BlackRock's ETHA had a net inflow of $675 million, with a historical cumulative inflow of $6.29 billion; Fidelity's FETH had a net inflow of $87.04 million, with a cumulative inflow of $1.83 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $13.53 billion, accounting for 3.77% of Ethereum's market value. The historical cumulative net inflow has reached $5.31 billion.

